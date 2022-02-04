Friday, February 4, 2022
    Is this the end of CNN’s left-wing bias? Billionaire Trump donor, who is the largest shareholder of the network’s new owner Discovery, wants to restore it to impartiality – and INSISTED on Jeff Zucker’s departure after his affair was exposed
    CNN’s left-wing bias may become a thing of the past when it is spun off to Discovery later this year, with the largest shareholder of the network’s new owners eager to restore it to impartiality, Your Content has learned.

    John Malone is chairman of Liberty Media, Discovery’s largest shareholder.

    He previously donated $250,000 to Trump’s inauguration, and told of wanting to restore CNN to impartial journalism after years of left-wing bias.

    After CNN chief Jeff Zucker’s relationship with colleague Allison Gollust was revealed, Malone reportedly made it clear policies must be followed.

    CNN will be folded into Discovery as part of a $43billion deal.

    Zucker was due to stay on in some capacity and even take a bigger role at Discovery, but now has been cast out.

    AT&T boss John Stankey was told of the affair from WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar – with whom Zucker has always had a frosty relationship.

    CNN is now investigating if Zucker had an inappropriate relationship with Andrew Cuomo, former Governor of New York.

    A source tells Rolling Stone that Gollust and Zucker were also advising Cuomo at the start of the pandemic like Chris was fired for doing,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

