It’s time to get back to normal life! Harvard medical professor joins chorus demanding US finally drops COVID restrictions as cases fall 40% in a week and deaths flatten

Calls for the United States to declare the COVID-19 pandemic over and return to ‘normal life’ are growing, as cases have dropped 40 percent nationwide and it seems that all 50 states are past the worst stages of the Omicron surge that started late last year. But despite the growing sentiment, federal health officials have been slow to lift mandates, Your Content has learned.

Dr Stefanos Kales, of Harvard Medical School, has joined the growing calls for U.S. health officials to put the pandemic behind them.

Kales said that it was a mistake for the pandemic response to be left in the hands of infectious disease experts rather than public health officials.

Covid cases in the U.S. are down 40% over the past week and the 361,000 daily cases are far below the peak of 800,000 per day in mid-January.

Iowa is set to become the latest state to drop pandemic restrictions, as Gov Kim Reynolds announced the state of emergency will expire on February 15,‘according to The Daily Mail.

