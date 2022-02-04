Friday, February 4, 2022
Friday, February 4, 2022
More

    It’s time to get back to normal life! Harvard medical professor joins chorus demanding US finally drops COVID restrictions as cases fall 40% in a week and deaths flatten
    I

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Calls for the United States to declare the COVID-19 pandemic over and return to ‘normal life’ are growing, as cases have dropped 40 percent nationwide and it seems that all 50 states are past the worst stages of the Omicron surge that started late last year. But despite the growing sentiment, federal health officials have been slow to lift mandates, Your Content has learned.

    Dr Stefanos Kales, of Harvard Medical School, has joined the growing calls for U.S. health officials to put the pandemic behind them.

    - Advertisement -

    Kales said that it was a mistake for the pandemic response to be left in the hands of infectious disease experts rather than public health officials.

    Covid cases in the U.S. are down 40% over the past week and the 361,000 daily cases are far below the peak of 800,000 per day in mid-January.

    Iowa is set to become the latest state to drop pandemic restrictions, as Gov Kim Reynolds announced the state of emergency will expire on February 15,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.