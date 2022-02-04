Killed at her job interview: Pregnant woman, 21, is strangled by her own HAIR after catching it in a machine while applying for work in a factory in Belarus

A pregnant shop assistant was strangled by her own hair during a job interview after it got tangled in a factory machine which tore her scalp off, Your Content has learned.

Umida Nazarova, 21, also suffered a serious head injury and her scalp ripped off.

She died 20 days later after failing to regain consciousness in Borisov, Belarus.

Senior staff were showing her the factory when hair became tangled in machine,‘according to The SUN.

