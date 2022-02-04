Man ran over a friend three times in his truck killing him after a brawl broke out over MAYONNAISE

An Iowa man has been sentenced to life in prison after running his friend over with a truck three times and killing him, after a bar brawl broke out over mayonnaise, Your Content has learned.

Kristofer Erlbacher, 29, hit and killed Caleb Solberg, 30, on December 17, 2020.

The violent attack happened outside Dave’s Old Home in Pisgah, Iowa.

Earlier Solberg had punched Erlbacher after he smeared mayonnaise on his food.

As revenge, Erlbacher later struck Solberg with his car, then drove up the street and hit him again, before driving over him one last time to ‘complete the job,‘according to The Independent.

