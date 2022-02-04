Friday, February 4, 2022
Friday, February 4, 2022
More

    Mark Zuckerberg loses another $2 billion in net worth and drops out of top 10 wealthiest list as Facebook stock continues to slide – while Jeff Bezos GAINS $13 billion after Amazon shares soared on blockbuster earnings
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Mark Zuckerberg lost another $1.9 billion in net worth on Friday morning as Facebook stock continued to slide, while Jeff Bezos saw his wealth soar by $13 billion as Amazon stock surged, Your Content has learned.

    Facebook shares slid another 1.5% on Friday after plunging 25% on Thursday.

    - Advertisement -

    Zuckerberg has now lost some $31 billion on paper amid the sell-off.

    Red-eyed Zuckerberg blamed a ‘scratched eye’ in town hall meeting with staff.

    Meanwhile Amazon shares soared on Friday morning after strong earnings.

    Founder Jeff Bezos has gained $13 billion since the markets closed on Thursday,‘according to Market Watch.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.