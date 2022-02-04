Mark Zuckerberg loses another $2 billion in net worth and drops out of top 10 wealthiest list as Facebook stock continues to slide – while Jeff Bezos GAINS $13 billion after Amazon shares soared on blockbuster earnings

Mark Zuckerberg lost another $1.9 billion in net worth on Friday morning as Facebook stock continued to slide, while Jeff Bezos saw his wealth soar by $13 billion as Amazon stock surged, Your Content has learned.
Facebook shares slid another 1.5% on Friday after plunging 25% on Thursday.
Zuckerberg has now lost some $31 billion on paper amid the sell-off.
Red-eyed Zuckerberg blamed a ‘scratched eye’ in town hall meeting with staff.
Meanwhile Amazon shares soared on Friday morning after strong earnings.
Founder Jeff Bezos has gained $13 billion since the markets closed on Thursday,‘according to Market Watch.
