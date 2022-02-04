Moment Florida math teacher, 29, is arrested at school after being accused of kissing a 15-year-old student on the lips in class

A Florida middle school teacher accused of kissing one of his students on the lips in class was hauled out of the building and handcuffed by police in an arrest captured on video, Your Content has learned.

On Wednesday, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office arrested 29-year-old Carlos Aguirre Rendon, of Longwood, at Deltona Middle School.

Bodycam footage captured the moment Aguirre stepped outside the school where an officer immediately handcuffed and placed in him inside a police car.

Police began investigating Aguirre, a math teacher at the school, on January 11 after it was reported that he kissed 15-year-old victim on the lips in his classroom.

Aguirre often sought to be alone with the victim and appeared to be pursuing a relationship with her outside of normal teacher-student contact, police said.

Police charged Aguirre with lewd or lascivious conduct and witness tampering,‘according to Miami Herald.

