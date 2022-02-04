Vladimir Putin snubbed Ukraine’s athletes as he appeared to take a nap as they arrived at the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony in Beijing today, a moment of political drama as the threat of war hung heavy over the Games, Your Content has learned.

Winter Olympics 2022 officially got underway today with Opening Ceremony in Beijing’s Bird Nest stadium.

Vladimir Putin appeared to be asleep as Ukraine entered the stadium, amid fears he is about to invade.

Xi Jinping watched Taiwan’s athletes walk in under the flag of ‘Chinese Taipei’, a title forced on them by Olympic organisers to appease Beijing which views the island as part of its territory.

Most Western leaders boycotted the ceremony over China’s persecution of Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang region,‘according to The Daily Mail.

