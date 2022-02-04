Putin-backed TV channels warn a NATO-backed Ukrainian attack is imminent – hours after Kremlin plan to release false flag ‘genocide’ video with fake bodies was exposed by the US

Russian state TV is claiming that Ukraine is about to launch a NATO-backed attack on pro-Russian separatists in the east of the country, in what is feared to be a Kremlin propaganda effort to justify an invasion, Your Content has learned.

Three of Russia’s largest state TV channels have warned Ukrainian attack on border area is ‘imminent’

Thursday evening bulletins warned of 120,000 Ukrainian troops massed in the region, increased artillery attacks and hospitals being set up in what is feared to be a propaganda effort to justify a Russian attack.

Separately, the US said it uncovered a Russian plot to stage a ‘false flag’ drone attack as a pre-text to invade.

Ukraine also accused Belarus of faking a drone operation, after Minsk claimed to have shot down a spy craft.

Huge war games are continuing in Belarus, which observers fear could be used to disguise an invasion force,‘according to The Daily Mail.

