Teen is sentenced to 100 YEARS for smothering two of his siblings aged 2 and 11 months ‘to free them from Satan and hell’ when he was just 13 years old

A teenager has been sentenced to 100 years in prison after he suffocated two of his younger siblings to ‘free them from Satan and hell, Your Content has learned.

Nickalas Kedrowitz was 13 when he murdered his 23-month-old half-sister Desiree McCartney and his 11-month-old stepbrother Nathaniel Ritz.

- Advertisement -

The attacks were two months apart and both children were found unresponsive at the family home in Osgood, about 60 miles southeast of Indianapolis, in 2017.

The judge ordered 50-year prison terms for each death, to be served one after the other.

Desiree was found dead after Kedreowitz had been left to look after the toddler. He told his mother the little girl ‘wasn’t breathing right’

On July 20 that year Kedrowitz was putting Nathaniel to bed and claimed the child stopped moving,‘according to The INDEPENDENT.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]