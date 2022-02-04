Friday, February 4, 2022
Friday, February 4, 2022
More

    Terrifying moment teenagers fight with a knife and SWORD in front of horrified passengers on a bus in south London
    T

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    This is the terrifying moment two teenagers fight with a knife and what appears to be a sword in front of horrified passengers on a bus in south London, Your Content has learned.

    One boy with an eight-inch long blade jostled with another on a bus yesterday

    - Advertisement -

    Brawl carried on ‘for around five minutes’ before the pair left around Streatham

    The filmer, who is from Nottingham, said: ‘I couldn’t believe it was happening’

    Police were called but boys had fled and there have been no arrests,‘according to The Independent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.