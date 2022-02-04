‘Their conduct in court makes a mockery of the crimes they are accused of committing’: Prosecutor asks judge to stop Michigan school shooter’s parents from blowing kisses and sending secret signals in court

Prosecutors have asked a judge to put a stop to ‘inappropriate’ and ‘disrespectful’ displays of affection in the courtroom between James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of accused Michigan high school shooter Ethan Crumbley, Your Content has learned.

The Crumbleys are charged with involuntary manslaughter for allegedly allowing their son access to the gun used in the Oxford High School shooting.

They have blown kisses and mouthed ‘I love you’ to each other during court proceedings.

Prosecutors described the couple’s antics as ‘inappropriate’ and ‘disrespectful’

During one hearing in December, James Crumbley ‘with his mask partially pulled down, mouthed what appeared to be ‘I love you’ to his wife.

At the same hearing, Jennifer Crumbley left the courtroom, which led to ‘additional nonverbal communication’ between the couple.

During a Jan. 7 court hearing by Zoom, during a breakout session with attorneys, Jennifer Crumbley waved at her husband and continued to signal to him.

Their son, Ethan Crumbley, 15, is charged with killing four students at a Michigan high school shooting on November 30, 2021.

The Crumbleys have pleaded not guilty to all four charges of involuntary manslaughter and are being held on a $500,000 bond each.

Ethan Crumbley pleaded not guilty last month.

He remains held without bond at the Oakland County Jail,‘according to NBC News.

