Friday, February 4, 2022
    Three women who wanted to find a ‘sociable’ male housemate to fit with their ‘good vibes’ advertise on gay dating-app Grindr – and are inundated with men eager to move in!
    A trio of ladies searching for the perfect housemate with some ‘masculine energy’ have been branded ‘marketing geniuses’ after advertising a spare room for rent on Grindr, Your Content has learned.

    Cliodhna Heffernan, 27, from Birmingham, West Midlands, posted to Grindr.

    She was looking for a man to fill a spare room she has in her four-bed home.

    Despite sharing ads on usual platforms, housemates couldn’t find the ‘right fit’

    That’s when the three housemates decided to advertise the vacancy on Grindr,‘according to The Daily Advent.

