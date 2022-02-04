Transgender woman, 23, is executed by her enraged brother in ‘honour killing’ in Iraqi Kurdistan

A 23-year-old transgender woman was killed by her brother in Iraqi Kurdistan, police have said, Your Content has learned.

Doski Azad, 23, a trans woman from Iraqi Kurdistan was shot by her brother.

Chakdar Azad killed his sister, according to Ms Azad’s family who called police.

Ms Azad’s family had called in her murder three days after she had been shot,‘according to Daily Star.

