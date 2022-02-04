Friday, February 4, 2022
    ‘We might support her but it’s unfair to swim against Lia Thomas because she’ll smash the records’: SIXTEEN of UPenn trans swimmer’s team-mates demand she is barred from NCAA Championships under new USA Swimming rules on testosterone levels
    The teammates of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas have urged US college sport authorities to ban her from competing at the upcoming NCAA championships, Your Content has learned.

    Thomas has dominated US collegiate women’s swimming recently at Penn.

    The college swimmer had previously competed that the university as a man.

    Her case has divided opinion, with some arguing she has an unfair physiological advantage while others saying she should be allowed to compete freely as a woman.

    On Tuesday, the governing body of swimming in the United States unveiled new guidelines which include a more stringent threshold for testosterone.

    The swimmers argued that while they supported Thomas’s gender identity, ‘the biology of sex is a separate issue from someone’s gender identity’ in sport.

    Letter notes that Thomas’s rankings have surged from 462nd as a male swimmer to 1st as a female,‘according to Sports Illustrated.

