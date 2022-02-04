Whoopi Goldberg’s fake Jewish past: The View host wrote 1993 recipe for ‘Jewish American Princess Fried Chicken’ then claimed SHE was a practicing Jew – as insiders slam ‘decades’ of ‘disgusting’ appropriation and anti-Semitism

Whoopi Goldberg’s suspension from The View this week is the pinnacle of a years-long habit of making off-color remarks about Jewish people that includes a recipe she wrote for a celebrity cookbook in the 1990s called ‘Jewish American Princess Fried Chicken’, DailyMail.com can reveal, Your Content has learned.

In 1993, Whoopi Goldberg submitted a recipe to a cookbook that was made-up of recipes by the waspy residents of a Connecticut county.

She called it Jewish American Princess Fried Chicken and joked about Jewish women sending their ‘chauffeurs’ to shop, and having ‘Cook’ prepare the meal.

‘Watch your nails!’ she joked in the recipe which finished: ‘You must be exhausted!’

The Anti-Defamation League slammed it at the time as ‘insulting’ and ‘anti-Semitic’

Whoopi’s agent defended her by claiming she is Jewish herself, so can’t be anti-Semitic.

Whoopi said in the past that she chose the Jewish name Goldberg to be her stage-name because she has ‘Jewish ancestors’

It has been reported elsewhere that she chose it because her mother told her she’d get more auditions in Hollywood if people thought she was Jewish.

Noa Tishby, an Israeli actress, writer and activist, told DailyMail.com the recipe re-enforced harmful stereotypes.

Eve Barlow, a writer and journalist, called Whoopi’s actions ‘disgustingly appropriated,‘according to The Daily Mail.

