World prays for little Rayan: Five-year-old boy is pictured at bottom of 100ft well where he has been trapped for THREE days amid desperate race to save him in Morocco as thousands watch transfixed on live TV

Pictures have emerged of a five year old boy trapped at the bottom of a well shaft in Morocco after he miraculously survived a 100ft fall on Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

Moroccans were still waiting anxiously on Friday morning as rescuers continued their operation overnight.

Officials said early Friday morning there was less than 20ft left to dig to reach the five-year-old boy.

He is said to have fallen down the 100ft well on Tuesday, and has now been trapped there for over 48 hours.

Rescuers were unable to reach him down the narrow shaft, so were forced to launch a digging operation.

Pictures and video from the scene showed multiple diggers delving deep into the earth to reach the boy.

The boy has been sent water and oxygen but rescuers are in a race against time to save the young child,‘according to The Daily Mail.

