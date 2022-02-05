Saturday, February 5, 2022
Saturday, February 5, 2022
More

    50 friends and relatives attend funeral for British terrorist Malik Faisal Akram, who was shot dead in Texas synagogue siege, in his home town in Blackburn
    5

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The funeral of the Blackburn terrorist who was shot dead in a synagogue siege in the US has been held in relative secrecy in his home town, Your Content has learned.

    Around 50 friends and relatives of Malik Faisal Akram attended the funeral.

    - Advertisement -

    His body was brought back from the US where he held up Texas synagogue.

    Family members reportedly sobbed as he was buried in an elaborate casket,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.