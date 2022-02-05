Black doctor sues Chase bank for racial discrimination after she was told her $16,000 paycheck was fraudulent when she tried to open an account

A black doctor filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase Bank after she said employees at a branch in Houston discriminated against her and denied her service because of her race, Your Content has learned.

Dr. Malika Mitchell-Stewart filed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase for racial discrimination she allegedly faced at a Houston branch.

- Advertisement -

The doctor said she was trying to open an account and cash in her $16,000 paycheck from her new job when employees questioned her credibility.

She said they claimed the check was fake and demanded more and more information from her regarding her identity.

JPMorgan Chase has apologized for the incident and said they will be conducting an investigation on the incident,‘according to NBC News.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]