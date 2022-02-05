Saturday, February 5, 2022
    Catch of the day! Whopping 900lb, 13ft alligator that feasted on livestock around a south Florida lake for 80 years is shot dead by a hunter
    By Your Content Staff
    This whopping beast gives a whole new meaning to catch of the day, Your Content has learned.

    Mississippi hunter Doug Borries caught the largest alligator by an out of state trapper in Florida which was found to be 13ft 4inches long and 905 pounds.

    Borries found the monstrous creature on a private lake after being told about it from a friend who remembered the 80-year-old gator from childhood.

    The prized hunter shot the gator on the top of its head using his 7mm STW rifle and then grabbed the creature from the bottom of the lake.

    The gator’s meat has since been used for processing and its head is currently mounted on Borries’ wall.

    Borries posted the incredible find on his Facebook page last month which has received nearly 10,000 shares,‘according to The Daily Mail.

