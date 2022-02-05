Colombo crime family boss is freed on $5 million bond despite prosecutors’ objections after he turned himself to police when his son posted of him lounging in a Florida pool while he was on the run

One of the heads of the Colombo crime family was freed from a Brooklyn jail on a $5 million bond on Friday despite federal prosecutors’ objections that he was still conducting mafia business, Your Content has learned.

Colombo family consigliere Ralph DiMatteo, 66, was freed on a $5 million bond on Friday just five months after he turned himself in to the FBI.

DiMatteo surrendered himself in September after his son had tweeted out a photo of the fugitive mobster at a Florida pool.

A Brooklyn judge said the elderly mafioso was not a flight risk and said home detention and electronic monitoring would suffice.

Prosecutors had argued that DiMatteo was still an active member of the crime family and was orchestrating family business even while in jail.

The mobster is accused of colluding with fellow Colombo members to devise a scheme to launder money from union healthcare contracts,‘according to GRANTHSHALA News.

