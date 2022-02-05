Saturday, February 5, 2022
Saturday, February 5, 2022
More

    Colombo crime family boss is freed on $5 million bond despite prosecutors’ objections after he turned himself to police when his son posted of him lounging in a Florida pool while he was on the run
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    One of the heads of the Colombo crime family was freed from a Brooklyn jail on a $5 million bond on Friday despite federal prosecutors’ objections that he was still conducting mafia business, Your Content has learned.

    Colombo family consigliere Ralph DiMatteo, 66, was freed on a $5 million bond on Friday just five months after he turned himself in to the FBI.

    - Advertisement -

    DiMatteo surrendered himself in September after his son had tweeted out a photo of the fugitive mobster at a Florida pool.

    A Brooklyn judge said the elderly mafioso was not a flight risk and said home detention and electronic monitoring would suffice.

    Prosecutors had argued that DiMatteo was still an active member of the crime family and was orchestrating family business even while in jail.

    The mobster is accused of colluding with fellow Colombo members to devise a scheme to launder money from union healthcare contracts,‘according to GRANTHSHALA News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.