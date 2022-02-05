Saturday, February 5, 2022
    Elon Musk slams GoFundMe for bowing to Trudeau and CANCELING Freedom Truckers – while allowing BLM donations: Site refuses to return $9M and will instead distribute it to charities it deems fit as Canadian PM is branded a ‘dictator’
    By Your Content Staff
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk accused GoFundMe of hypocrisy after the company canceled the Freedom Convoy fundraiser on Friday after it actively supported a campaign for the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest in Seattle, Your Content has learned.

    GoFundMe has canceled the Freedom Convoy 2022 fundraiser for allegedly violating its terms of service.

    The crowdfunding platform announced Friday that they will be distributing the remaining funds to ‘credible and established charities chosen by the Freedom Convoy 2022 organizers and verified by GoFundMe’

    The company said convoy donors have until February 19 to request a refund.

    The decision comes one day after Canadian leaders called on GoFundMe to detail how it would ensure donations weren’t being used to promote hate.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk slammed the decision and accused GoFundMe of having ‘double standards’ because of its previous support for Black Lives Matter fundraisers,‘according to The Daily Advent.

