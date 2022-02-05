Former clerk of SCOTUS contender Ketanji Brown Jackson changed her Wikipedia page to ‘paint her in a more favorable light for a liberal audience’ while altering those of her competitors to make them less appealing

A former law clerk for Supreme Court contender Ketanji Brown Jackson edited her Wikipedia page to ‘paint her in a more favorable light for a liberal audience’ while altering those of her competitors to make them less appealing, Your Content has learned.

Ketanji Brown Jackson is a potential nominee for the Supreme Court.

Her former clerk edited her Wikipedia page to ‘paint her in a more favorable light for a liberal audience,’ according to a Politico investigation.

The anonymous editor was identified by a group of the judge’s former law clerks as Matteo Godi who used to clerk for the judge.

The user made more than 20 edits to the pages of seven judges seen to be in the running for Biden’s nomination.

President Biden said he will announce his nominee pick to replace retiring Justice Breyer before the end of February,‘according to POLITICO.

