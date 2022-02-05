Four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium are killed after their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland during sightseeing trip

Four tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium have been killed during a sightseeing trip in Iceland after their small plane crashed into a lake, Your Content has learned.
Four tourists’ bodies were found after yesterday’s Cessna 172 crash in Iceland.
Rescue teams found dead victims of the plane crash who were out sightseeing.
The plane was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland’s second-largest,‘according to Sky News.
