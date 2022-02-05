Four tourists from the US, Netherlands and Belgium are killed after their Cessna plane crashed into a lake in Iceland during sightseeing trip

Four tourists from the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium have been killed during a sightseeing trip in Iceland after their small plane crashed into a lake, Your Content has learned.

Four tourists’ bodies were found after yesterday’s Cessna 172 crash in Iceland.

- Advertisement -

Rescue teams found dead victims of the plane crash who were out sightseeing.

The plane was discovered in Lake Thingvallavatn, Iceland’s second-largest,‘according to Sky News.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]