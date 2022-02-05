Helicopter crew rescues couple and their dog who were trapped for nearly two months by heavy snow and downed trees in a cabin in the Northern California wilderness

A Northern California couple and their dog had to be rescued this week by a helicopter crew after they spent nearly two months snowed in at a remote cabin, Your Content has learned.

Crew with California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Operators rescued two people and their dog from their snowbound home in Sierra County.

CHP said the couple had been trapped by snow and downed trees since December 6, 2021.

Freak winter storm dumped 17 feet of snow on the area near Lake Tahoe in late December.

Stranded couple called for help on Tuesday after running out of supplies.

They were flown to a landing zone, where they were met by sheriff’s deputies and transported to a safe place,‘according to NBC News.

