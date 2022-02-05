IOC claim communist guards who dragged away a Dutch reporter as he was broadcasting LIVE on air from outside the Beijing Winter Olympics were just being ‘overzealous’ and insist it was an ‘isolated incident’

An incident involving a Dutch reporter being dragged away by Chinese security officials live on air while covering the Beijing Winter Olympics was an ‘isolated event’, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said, Your Content has learned.

Dutch reporter Sjoerd den Daas was dragged away by Chinese security while speaking live on air on Friday.

The journalist for broadcaster NOS Journal was covering Beijing Winter Olympics and the opening ceremony.

The International Olympic Committee has said it was an ‘isolated event’ and will not impact media reporting,‘according to The Daily Mail.

