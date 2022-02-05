‘It looks f***ing horrible, even to me’: Joe Rogan calls his use of N-word in resurfaced clips ‘regretful and shameful’ and says he hasn’t used the word in years as artists boycott Spotify over his controversial podcast

Comedian and Spotify’s premier podcaster Joe Rohan responded to an old clip that resurfaced from his podcast in which he used the N-word over 20 times, apologizing and calling it ‘the most regretful and shameful thing I’ve ever had to talk about publicly, Your Content has learned.

Rogan, 54, has been under fire in recent weeks from progressives and others in favor of canceling the Joe Rogan Experience host’s $100million deal.

The temperature was turned up further when Grammy-winning R&B singer India Arie posted problematic clips Friday afternoon.

‘Check this out,’ Arie adds, before relaying a barrage of more than 20 clips of the longtime UFC commentator using the slur on his podcast.

Rogan, in an Instagram video posted early Saturday, responded to the resurfaced clip by admitting ‘it looks f—king horrible. Even to me’

The UFC commentator promised the video consisted of ‘out of context’ bits from his long-running show, but said the video is ‘ regretful and shameful’

The comedian argued that he was fascinated by the slur and often used it when quoting standup routines from the likes of Red Foxx and Lenny Bruce.

Rogan wrapped up the nearly six-minute clip apologizing three times in hopes that his video would be a ‘teachable moment,‘according to The Daily Mail.

