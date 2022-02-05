‘It’s been hard to come into work this week’: Emotional Don Lemon finally addresses Jeff Zucker scandal and praises the man who gave him his $4million-a-year deal

CNN anchor Don Lemon welled up in tears as he finally discussed Jeff Zucker’s resignation for keeping secret his relationship with a co-worker and lavished praise on his former boss for all he has done for him over the years, Your Content has learned.

Don Lemon started his show with a ‘personal message’ after a ‘very tough day’ for him days following his former boss Jeff Zucker’s resignation.

Zucker, 56, was ousted from CNN earlier this week for not disclosing to the network that he was involved with Allison Gollust, 49, his colleague.

Lemon – who was featured prominently in a photo of Zucker and his lover Allison Gollust at a Billy Joel concert that helped expose their relationship- offered high praise for the man he credited for his career.

‘The truth is we are all heartbroken because we lost our leader here, we lost a man who was the backbone, the glue and the spirit of his company,’ Lemon said.

Lemon gave the somber on-air farewell to his former boss who gave him a $4 million annual salary for hosting ‘Don Lemon Tonight,‘according to The New York Times Post.

