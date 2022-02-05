‘Jim Cooper has asked the intel agencies to dig up dirt on us’: Tucker Carlson claims Democrat lawmaker asked US government to investigate him over his criticism of Biden’s Ukraine policy

Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s criticism of the Biden administration’s handling of the crisis in Ukraine has pushed a Democratic lawmaker to ask an intelligence briefer to dig up dirt on the top-ranked cable news program in an effort to find out if the show is tied to Russia, Your Content has learned.

Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday said a Democratic lawmaker asked an intelligence briefer for the show to be investigated for ties to Russia.

Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee made the request during a closed-door briefing in Congress on Wednesday, Carlson said.

Carlson responded Friday saying, ‘We are not tied to Russia, of course’

He claimed the request was made in retaliation for his criticism of the Biden administration’s Ukraine policy.

Carlson told viewers that Rep. Cooper ‘admitted what he did’ and was ‘too cowardly to come on tonight to explain how he could justify that,‘according to The Daily Mail.

