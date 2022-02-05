Saturday, February 5, 2022
Saturday, February 5, 2022
    J&J tried to worm its way out of paying $3.5BN to victims of cancer-causing baby talc by forming a new company and declaring BANKRUPTCY and then tried to GAG journalists from reporting it
    Johnson & Johnson created a plan last year to limit the financial bleeding from billions of dollars in jury awards to plaintiffs who alleged the company’s Baby Powder and other talc products caused deadly cancers, Your Content has learned.

    J&J secretly launched ‘Project Plato’ last year to shift liability from about 38,000 pending Baby Powder talc lawsuits to a newly created subsidiary.

    The subsidiary company, LTL, was then put into bankruptcy in October in order for J&J to limit its financial exposure to the lawsuits.

    Company said it placed LTL into bankruptcy to settle those claims rather than litigating them individually J&J and claims doing so was legitimate.

    The claims alleged J&J’s talc-based products contained asbestos and caused mesothelioma and ovarian cancer.

    J&J maintains that its consumer talc products are safe and have been confirmed to be asbestos-free.

    Talc plaintiff committees argue J&J should not be permitted to use bankruptcy to address the talc litigation and that is deprived claimants of their day in court.

    US judge been asked to weigh whether bankruptcy was filed in bad faith.

    Johnson then tried to get a U.S. judge to block Reuters from publishing a story based on what it said were confidential company documents,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Johnson then tried to get a U.S. judge to block Reuters from publishing a story based on what it said were confidential company documents,'according to The Daily Mail.

