    Michael Avenatti is GUILTY: Jury convicts disgraced lawyer on two counts for stealing $300,000 from porn star Stormy Daniels and faces 22 years behind bars
    By Your Content Staff
    Michael Avenatti has been found guilty on counts of wire fraud and identity theft after a bizarre trial where the lawyer represented himself and botched his own defense, Your Content has learned.

    Michael Avenatti has been found guilty on counts of wire fraud and identity theft.

    The jury reached a verdict Friday afternoon to find the lawyer guilty on both counts of ripping off his porn star client, Stormy Daniels.

    Avenatti said after the verdict, ‘I’m very disappointed in the jury’s verdict. I am looking forward to a full adjudication of all the issues on appeal’

    Asked if regretted representing himself, Avenatti snapped, ‘No not at all’

    During the two-week trial, prosecutors said the California lawyer cheated Daniels out of nearly $300,000 she was owed for her autobiography.

    ‘She thought he was her advocate. But he betrayed her, and he told lies to try to cover it all up,’ Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert Sobelman told the jury.

    Avenatti argued that he was owed the money and never thought it was wrong to take it.

    For his own bizarre closing arguments, Avenatti compared his trial to cockroach infested food.

    Avenatti, 50, faces up to 22 years in prison,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates.

