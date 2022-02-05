Saturday, February 5, 2022
    Minnesota governor activates the National Guard ‘out of an abundance of caution’ amid George Floyd federal trial and in wake of Amir Locke’s death
    The National Guard has been activated in the state of Minnesota in order to help the Twin Cities in case of any civil unrest following the death of Amir Locke in Minneapolis and the ongoing federal trial in St. Paul involving three officers in the George Floyd’s death, Your Content has learned.

    Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is activating the Minnesota National Guard as the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers nears its end in St. Paul.

    The Guard will also be ready to respond if needed in Minneapolis following Amir Locke police killing, Walz says.

    The move came in response to a request from the City of St. Paul.

    Order would also allow National Guard members to assist police in Minneapolis following the shooting of Amir Locke.

    Locke was seen wrapped in a blanket on a couch when officers entered the apartment, and displayed a handgun as they shouted at him to show his hands.

    The footage was released after more than 36 hours of unanswered questions and calls for transparency over the shooting.

    Minneapolis Police Department said Locke pointed a loaded gun ‘in the direction of officers’

    On Friday, Locke's parents, Andre Locke and Karen Wells said their son was 'executed' by a Minneapolis SWAT team that woke him from a deep sleep,'according to The Daily Advent.

