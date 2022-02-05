Moment Michael Bloomberg’s housekeeper was rescued after being KIDNAPPED at gunpoint from his $44.8M Colorado ranch and forced to sleep in same motel bed as her assailant: Abductor was looking for billionaire’s two daughters

Police surveillance video shows the moment SWAT officers burst into a Wyoming motel room to rescue the housekeeper at billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s $44.8 million Colorado ranch who was kidnapped at gunpoint on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

Joseph Beecher is accused of kidnapping Amanda Edinger on Wednesday.

He reportedly barreled his car through the front gate at Michael Bloomberg’s Colorado ranch and stormed the home.

He pointed his ‘machine gun’ at Edinger and threatened to ‘shoot [her] f*****g face off,’ before demanding she drive him towards Denver in her pick-up truck.

Edinger was rescued early Thursday morning from a motel in Wyoming.

Beecher, who has no connection to Bloomberg or his family, was taken into custody without incident.

He faces multiple charges including kidnapping, felony menacing and others, in Colorado and Wyoming and is currently being held without bail,‘according to The Daily Mail.

