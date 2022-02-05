Saturday, February 5, 2022
Saturday, February 5, 2022
More

    Moment Michael Bloomberg’s housekeeper was rescued after being KIDNAPPED at gunpoint from his $44.8M Colorado ranch and forced to sleep in same motel bed as her assailant: Abductor was looking for billionaire’s two daughters
    M

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Police surveillance video shows the moment SWAT officers burst into a Wyoming motel room to rescue the housekeeper at billionaire Michael Bloomberg’s $44.8 million Colorado ranch who was kidnapped at gunpoint on Wednesday, Your Content has learned.

    Joseph Beecher is accused of kidnapping Amanda Edinger on Wednesday.

    - Advertisement -

    He reportedly barreled his car through the front gate at Michael Bloomberg’s Colorado ranch and stormed the home.

    He pointed his ‘machine gun’ at Edinger and threatened to ‘shoot [her] f*****g face off,’ before demanding she drive him towards Denver in her pick-up truck.

    Edinger was rescued early Thursday morning from a motel in Wyoming.

    Beecher, who has no connection to Bloomberg or his family, was taken into custody without incident.

    - Advertisement -

    He faces multiple charges including kidnapping, felony menacing and others, in Colorado and Wyoming and is currently being held without bail,‘according to The Daily Mail.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.