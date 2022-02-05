The nearly naked gunman who shot and killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House while wearing only a jacket in 2018 was found guilty on all charges after a jury rejected his insanity defense Friday, Your Content has learned.

Travis Reinking, 33, was found guilty on all 16 charges, including four counts each of pre-mediated and first-degree murder, in court on Friday.

The jury will reconvene on Saturday to hear victim impact statements and to decide if he will spend life in prison without or without parole.

Reinking entered a Waffle House in nothing but a green jacket around 3.30am in April 2018 and opened fire with an assault-style weapon, killing four.

He fled the restaurant after James Shaw Jr. wrestled the weapon from him.

His defense tried to convince the jury he had schizophrenia and suffered from delusions, but the claims were not taken seriously.

Prosecutors presented evidence that Reinking was calm and cooperative after his arrest, able to understand and respond to commands.

Shortly before the attack, he believed that someone had drugged him, broken into his apartment and raped him.

In 2017, in Illinois, where he lived at the time, authorities revoked his state firearms owner identification and he handed his weapons over to his father.

The law required Reinking to hand the weapons over to someone with a valid ID. Father would later return the weapons to his son,‘according to CNN.

