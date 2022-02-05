Saturday, February 5, 2022
Saturday, February 5, 2022
More

    Olympic teams stuck in quarantine hotels in Beijing slam ‘inedible meals and no training equipment’ as Russian competitor claims she has lost weight due to a lack of food
    O

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Athletes forced to quarantine in hotels at the Beijing Winter Olympics have raised concerns the facilities are making a bad situation worse, Your Content has learned.

    Athletes about not being given enough food and having no training equipment.

    - Advertisement -

    Triple US Olympic bobsleigh medallist Elana Meyers Taylor tested positive for Covid-19 in Beijing and had to quarantine.

    Germany team chief Dirk Schimmelpfennig slammed ‘unreasonable’ conditions.

    Russian biathlon competitor Valeria Vasnetsova said she has been losing weight,‘according to NewsWeek.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.