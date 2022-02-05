Olympic teams stuck in quarantine hotels in Beijing slam ‘inedible meals and no training equipment’ as Russian competitor claims she has lost weight due to a lack of food

Athletes forced to quarantine in hotels at the Beijing Winter Olympics have raised concerns the facilities are making a bad situation worse, Your Content has learned.

Athletes about not being given enough food and having no training equipment.

Triple US Olympic bobsleigh medallist Elana Meyers Taylor tested positive for Covid-19 in Beijing and had to quarantine.

Germany team chief Dirk Schimmelpfennig slammed ‘unreasonable’ conditions.

Russian biathlon competitor Valeria Vasnetsova said she has been losing weight,‘according to NewsWeek.

