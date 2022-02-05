Saturday, February 5, 2022
Saturday, February 5, 2022
More

    One person is shot dead and four more are injured at hookah lounge near Virginia Tech: Students ordered to shelter in place for hours following shooting
    O

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    One person was killed and another four people were injured during a shooting at a hookah lounge in Virginia, authorities said, Your Content has learned.

    Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg on Friday before midnight.

    - Advertisement -

    Police did not identify the deceased person or any of the people who were injured in the shooting.

    Authorities said they were taken to local hospitals, but that their conditions are unknown.

    No additional information was made available, including details on potential suspects or a motive,‘according to WRBL.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.