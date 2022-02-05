One person is shot dead and four more are injured at hookah lounge near Virginia Tech: Students ordered to shelter in place for hours following shooting

One person was killed and another four people were injured during a shooting at a hookah lounge in Virginia, authorities said, Your Content has learned.

Police said officers responded to reports of shots fired at Melody Hookah Lounge in downtown Blacksburg on Friday before midnight.

Police did not identify the deceased person or any of the people who were injured in the shooting.

Authorities said they were taken to local hospitals, but that their conditions are unknown.

No additional information was made available, including details on potential suspects or a motive,‘according to WRBL.

