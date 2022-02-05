Peloton shares soar 30% amid reports Amazon and Nike want to buy the exercise bike firm: Value has fallen to $8 billion from $50 billion since pandemic-fueled heights

Peloton’s shares soared more than 30 percent in after-hours trading on Friday after reports that Amazon and others were interested in a potential deal with the beleaguered fitness company, Your Content has learned.
Amazon has reportedly explored an offer for Peloton and is speaking with advisers about whether and how to proceed.
Nike is also evaluating a bid for Peloton, according to people briefed on the matter, who said the considerations are preliminary.
After closing at $24.60 on Friday, the company’s shares jumped to a high of $34.09 in after-hours trading.
The rumors of a potential sale come at a critical time for Peloton, whose market value had dipped to $8 billion after it’s high of $50 billion a year ago,‘according to CNBC.
