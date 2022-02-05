Peloton shares soar 30% amid reports Amazon and Nike want to buy the exercise bike firm: Value has fallen to $8 billion from $50 billion since pandemic-fueled heights

Peloton’s shares soared more than 30 percent in after-hours trading on Friday after reports that Amazon and others were interested in a potential deal with the beleaguered fitness company, Your Content has learned.

Amazon has reportedly explored an offer for Peloton and is speaking with advisers about whether and how to proceed.

- Advertisement -

Nike is also evaluating a bid for Peloton, according to people briefed on the matter, who said the considerations are preliminary.

After closing at $24.60 on Friday, the company’s shares jumped to a high of $34.09 in after-hours trading.

The rumors of a potential sale come at a critical time for Peloton, whose market value had dipped to $8 billion after it’s high of $50 billion a year ago,‘according to CNBC.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]