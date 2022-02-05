Rescue team enters tunnel to save little Rayan but admits ‘there is no certainty he is still alive’ after camera saw the five-year-old boy motionless at bottom of 100ft Moroccan well

Rescue teams have today confirmed they finally reached a five-year-old Moroccan boy who has been trapped more than 100ft underground for four days, Your Content has learned.

Moroccans were still waiting anxiously on Saturday morning as rescuers continued their operation overnight.

Rescue crews have dug almost all the way down, but the final six feet to reach the boy are the most risky.

He is said to have fallen down the 100ft well on Tuesday, and has now been trapped there ever since.

Rescuers were unable to reach him down the narrow shaft, so were forced to launch a digging operation.

Pictures and video from the scene showed multiple diggers delving deep into the earth to reach the boy.

The boy has been sent water and oxygen but rescuers are in a race against time to save the young child,‘according to The New York Times.

