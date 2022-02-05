Rogue cruise ships Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity are SEIZED by authorities in Bahamas after diverting to the islands to avoid US warrant over $4.6M in unpaid fuel bills

Two Crystal Cruises ships that were diverted to the Bahamas with hundreds of passengers aboard have been seized in relation to a US warrant over at least $4.6 million in unpaid fuel bills, Your Content has learned.

The fugitive cruise ships were seized on Friday night off Freeport, Bahamas on US arrest warrants.

Both had fled to the Bahamas to evade warrants over unpaid fuel bills as parent company unwinds.

Passengers on the ships were offloaded in Bimini, infuriating and inconveniencing many.

Crystal Serenity ended its cruise months early and far from its intended destination of California.

Fuel supplier accuses Crystal Cruises of failing to pay $4.6 million in fuel bills and seeks recompense,‘according to GRANTHSHALA News.

