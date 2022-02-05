Saturday, February 5, 2022
Saturday, February 5, 2022
More

    Rogue cruise ships Crystal Symphony and Crystal Serenity are SEIZED by authorities in Bahamas after diverting to the islands to avoid US warrant over $4.6M in unpaid fuel bills
    R

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Two Crystal Cruises ships that were diverted to the Bahamas with hundreds of passengers aboard have been seized in relation to a US warrant over at least $4.6 million in unpaid fuel bills, Your Content has learned.

    The fugitive cruise ships were seized on Friday night off Freeport, Bahamas on US arrest warrants.

    - Advertisement -

    Both had fled to the Bahamas to evade warrants over unpaid fuel bills as parent company unwinds.

    Passengers on the ships were offloaded in Bimini, infuriating and inconveniencing many.

    Crystal Serenity ended its cruise months early and far from its intended destination of California.

    Fuel supplier accuses Crystal Cruises of failing to pay $4.6 million in fuel bills and seeks recompense,‘according to GRANTHSHALA News.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.