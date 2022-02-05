Saturday, February 5, 2022
Saturday, February 5, 2022
More

    Space please! Facebook’s metaverse creates ‘personal bubble’ around avatars after reports of rampant harassment and virtual groping
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Facebook parent Meta has created a minimum distance between users’ avatars in its virtual reality network Horizon, following reports of harassment, one of the thorny issues for its metaverse vision, Your Content has learned.

    Facebook rolled out ‘personal boundary’ function for Horizon avatars on Friday.

    - Advertisement -

    Will automatically prevent other avatars from coming closer than four feet.

    It follows reports of virtual harassment and creepy behavior in metaverse.

    Horizon already makes an avatar’s hands disappear if they attempt to grope.

    Facebook stock suffered its worst trading session ever on Thursday.

    - Advertisement -

    Company is trying to pivot to the metaverse as its core business declines,‘according to Whats New.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.