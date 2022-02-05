Space please! Facebook’s metaverse creates ‘personal bubble’ around avatars after reports of rampant harassment and virtual groping

Facebook parent Meta has created a minimum distance between users’ avatars in its virtual reality network Horizon, following reports of harassment, one of the thorny issues for its metaverse vision, Your Content has learned.

Facebook rolled out ‘personal boundary’ function for Horizon avatars on Friday.

- Advertisement -

Will automatically prevent other avatars from coming closer than four feet.

It follows reports of virtual harassment and creepy behavior in metaverse.

Horizon already makes an avatar’s hands disappear if they attempt to grope.

Facebook stock suffered its worst trading session ever on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Company is trying to pivot to the metaverse as its core business declines,‘according to Whats New.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]