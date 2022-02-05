Spotify purges 70 Joe Rogan episodes as the defiant host returns to the airwaves: Says ‘lockdowns don’t work’ and tells CNN to ‘do better’ for trying to get him canceled

Joe Rogan is back on Spotify after new episodes were halted for a week, but the streaming giant also removed 70 older episodes without explanation, Your Content has learned.

It appears 70 episodes of Joe Rogan’s podcast have disappeared from Spotify.

Rogan has come in for sharp criticism in recent weeks although there is no direct link between the episodes that were removed and the arguments over COVID.

Spotify has been the exclusive home of The Joe Rogan Experience since the streaming giant paid $100 million in 2020.

Rogan is accused of spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.

Musicians Neil Young, Joni Mitchell, and India Arie have pulled their music from the platform in protest.

Rogan himself has also apologized to Spotify over the backlash it’s facing.

His latest episode was uploaded to Spotify on Friday after a week-long gap.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has defended Rogan and said that he will continue to remain on the platform,‘according to The Daily Mail.

