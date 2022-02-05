Saturday, February 5, 2022
Saturday, February 5, 2022
    Susan Sarandon APOLOGISES for social media post comparing fallen NYPD rookie officer’s funeral to ‘fascism’
    Actress Susan Sarandon has apologized for a social media comment about the funeral of slain NYPD officer where she compared it to ‘fascism’ and called the event ‘insensitive, Your Content has learned.

    Susan Sarandon, 75, has apologized for a post she made about NYPD officer Jason Rivera’s funeral comparing it to ‘fascism’ and calling it ‘insensitive’

    Sarandon said she regrets sharing the post and offered her condolences to the family of Rivera and his partner Wilbert Mora.

    Both Rivera and Mora were killed in East Harlem in January 21 when responding to a call over a domestic dispute between a mother and son.

    Sarandon received backlash from both members of the police force as well civilians for her controversial comments,‘according to The New York Post.

    according to The New York Post.

