Susan Sarandon APOLOGISES for social media post comparing fallen NYPD rookie officer’s funeral to ‘fascism’

Susan Sarandon, 75, has apologized for a post she made about NYPD officer Jason Rivera’s funeral comparing it to ‘fascism’ and calling it ‘insensitive’

Sarandon said she regrets sharing the post and offered her condolences to the family of Rivera and his partner Wilbert Mora.

Both Rivera and Mora were killed in East Harlem in January 21 when responding to a call over a domestic dispute between a mother and son.

Sarandon received backlash from both members of the police force as well civilians for her controversial comments,‘according to The New York Post.

