Saturday, February 5, 2022
    Teen who tracks Elon Musk’s private jet and shares the location on Twitter TURNS DOWN offer of a free Tesla Model 3 in exchange for deleting the account
    A 19-year-old has turned down the offer of a free Tesla Model 3 in return for deleting his Twitter account which tracks the location of Elon Musk’s private jet, Your Content has learned.

    College freshman Jack Sweeney, 19, has refused to take down his Elon Musk private jet tracker account on social media in exchange for a free Tesla Model 3.

    Sweeney had previously been offered $5,000 by Musk in exchange for the account being taken down but refused and jokingly asked for Tesla Model 3.

    Sweeney’s Twitter account @ElonJet has received a significant amount of popularity and has reached over 354,000 followers.

    He created the tracker using bots to monitor publicly available air-traffic control,‘according to INSIDER.

