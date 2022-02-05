‘There’s bodies everywhere’: Las Vegas police release grim 911 calls after car crash killed nine, including family of seven: Career criminal, 59, ‘sped through red light at 100mph’

North Las Vegas police have released a dozen harrowing 911 calls from last week’s deadly six-car pileup that killed nine people, including a family of seven with four children, Your Content has learned.

High-speed crash caused by career criminal Gary Robinson, 59, killed him and his passenger, along with seven members of one family.

Frantic witnesses told 911 dispatchers there were ‘bodies everywhere’

Several callers reported seeing a young child, who they said was dead.

Crash killed Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias Caldera, 35.

Family were on their way to lunch when police say Robinson’s Dodge Challenger going 100mph slammed into their van.

Robinson had extensive criminal record dating back to 1998 including charges of speeding, the last of which was charged in December 2021,‘according to The New York Post.

