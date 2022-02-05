Saturday, February 5, 2022
Saturday, February 5, 2022
More

    ‘There’s bodies everywhere’: Las Vegas police release grim 911 calls after car crash killed nine, including family of seven: Career criminal, 59, ‘sped through red light at 100mph’
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    North Las Vegas police have released a dozen harrowing 911 calls from last week’s deadly six-car pileup that killed nine people, including a family of seven with four children, Your Content has learned.

    North Las Vegas police released harrowing 911 calls reporting deadly six-car pileup on January 29.

    - Advertisement -

    High-speed crash caused by career criminal Gary Robinson, 59, killed him and his passenger, along with seven members of one family.

    Frantic witnesses told 911 dispatchers there were ‘bodies everywhere’

    Several callers reported seeing a young child, who they said was dead.

    Crash killed Fernando Yeshua Mejia, 5; Adrian Zacarias, 10; Lluvia Daylenn Zacarias, 13; Bryan Axel Zacarias, 15; Gabriel Mejia-Barrera, 23; David Mejia-Barrera, 25; and Jose Zacarias Caldera, 35.

    - Advertisement -

    Family were on their way to lunch when police say Robinson’s Dodge Challenger going 100mph slammed into their van.

    Robinson had extensive criminal record dating back to 1998 including charges of speeding, the last of which was charged in December 2021,‘according to The New York Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.