‘This will be my last competition’: Three-time Winter Olympics gold medalist Shaun White reveals that he will RETIRE from snowboarding after competing in Beijing

American snowboarder Shaun White, who became the face of the sport by winning three gold medals, said on Saturday the Beijing Olympics would be his last snowboarding competition and that he would retire from all contests

Snowboarder Shaun White has won gold medals at three different Olympics.

He had already announced that Beijing would be his fifth and final Olympics.

White has now confirmed that he will retire from the sport after this competition

