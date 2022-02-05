Saturday, February 5, 2022
    Ukrainian children as young as four are put through their paces at a military training camp in race to defend their borders from Russian invasion
    By Your Content Staff
    Schoolchildren as young as four were put through their paces at a military training camp near Kyiv today as Ukraine’s defensive efforts intensified efforts to push back a Russian invasion, Your Content has learned.

    Young and old trained at an intensive volunteer boot camp in snowy woods.

    Ukraine’s is intensifying its defensive efforts to push back a Russian invasion.

    The country is currently facing 126,000 Russian troops on its eastern flank,‘according to GRANTHSHALA News.

