Schoolchildren as young as four were put through their paces at a military training camp near Kyiv today as Ukraine’s defensive efforts intensified efforts to push back a Russian invasion, Your Content has learned.

Young and old trained at an intensive volunteer boot camp in snowy woods.

- Advertisement -

Ukraine’s is intensifying its defensive efforts to push back a Russian invasion.

The country is currently facing 126,000 Russian troops on its eastern flank,‘according to GRANTHSHALA News.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]