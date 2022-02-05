Ukrainians ‘will be rounded up in internment camps as part of Putin’s invasion plan which will also see Kremlin puppets put in power, according to intelligence report’

Details of Russia’s alleged plan to overthrow the Ukrainian government after a full-scale invasion of the country have been outlined in the German media, Your Content has learned.

The details come from a secret service report obtained by Bild in Germany.

Outlines Russia’s three-step plan to invade Ukraine and create new ‘union state’

The first step would come after Ukraine’s military has been defeated in the field.

Russia’s military would lay siege to major cities and take control of them.

The second step would see Russia install a new pro-Moscow government.

Finally, Step Three would see activists and opposition rounded up into camps,‘according to The Daily Mail.

