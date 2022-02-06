Sunday, February 6, 2022
    Capitalism is ‘not a redeemable system for us’: AOC says capitalism does not benefit the vast majority of Americans and is a system run by a wealthy minority
    U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said capitalism is ‘not a redeemable system’ for Americans and represents a ‘pursuit of profit’ with disregard for any human, environment and social consequences run by an elite minority, Your Content has learned.

    The New York democratic socialist said the economy only benefits a wealthy few like the Koch brothers, whose family owns more than $100 billion.

    She said the rich elite controls ‘over the means of production’

    Ocasio-Cortez went on to advocate for regular workers to be on the governing boards of companies to give more power to the people,‘according to The Daily Mail.

