Elon Musk startup Neuralink which plans to implant computer chips in human brains is accused of misleading the federal government about the billionaire’s role in the company

A startup that Elon Musk helped found and run is under scrutiny from the federal government over accusations that they lied about the entrepreneur’s role at the company, Your Content has learned.

Neuralink most infamously has suggested that it hopes to implant computer chips into people’s brains.

- Advertisement -

Six Neuralink employees, most speaking anonymously to securities lawyers out of fear of retribution from Musk, voiced concern about the billionaire.

Central to the investigation is a 2018 letter where an attorney representing the startup allegedly downplayed Musk’s role with Neuralink to the SEC.

This goes against what the employees suggested, which is that Musk is the one pulling the strings,‘according to FORTUNE.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]