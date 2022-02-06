Sunday, February 6, 2022
    Russia sends two long-range nuclear capable bombers over Belarus as ‘intelligence report’ says Ukrainians ‘will be rounded up in internment camps as part of Putin’s invasion plan’
    By Your Content Staff
    Russia today sent nuclear-capable bombers on patrol as details of Vladimir Putin’s alleged plan to overthrow the Ukrainian government after a full-scale invasion emerged in the German media, Your Content has learned.

    The details come from a secret service report obtained by Bild in Germany.

    Came before two Tu-22M3 Russian bombers flew above Belarus on Saturday.

    The nuclear capable aircraft were taking part in a joint military drill, Russia said.

    Report details Russia’s three-step plan to invade Ukraine and create ‘union state’

    The first step would come after Ukraine’s military has been defeated in the field.

    Russia’s military would lay siege to major cities and take control of them.

    The second step would see Russia install a new pro-Moscow government.

    Finally, Step Three would see activists and opposition rounded up into camps,‘according to AP News.

