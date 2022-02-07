‘An orgy of blood and death’: Four-hundred-and-fifty deer and boar are slaughtered in fenced enclosure by customers paying 1,000 euros each at Spanish hunt to the fury of animal rights campaigners

Nearly 450 deer and wild boar have been slaughtered in a single day’s hunt in Spain as environmentalists slam the ‘orgy of blood and death, Your Content has learned.

The commercial shoot for 70 hunters took place on the private Los Posteruelos estate in Andalusia.

The 447 animals were penned in by fences meaning they could not escape the gunfire.

Hunting in fenced enclosures is legal under Spanish law but campaigners have condemned the practice,‘according to The Daily Advent.

