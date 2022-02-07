Monday, February 7, 2022
Monday, February 7, 2022
More

    ‘An orgy of blood and death’: Four-hundred-and-fifty deer and boar are slaughtered in fenced enclosure by customers paying 1,000 euros each at Spanish hunt to the fury of animal rights campaigners
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Nearly 450 deer and wild boar have been slaughtered in a single day’s hunt in Spain as environmentalists slam the ‘orgy of blood and death, Your Content has learned.

    The commercial shoot for 70 hunters took place on the private Los Posteruelos estate in Andalusia.

    - Advertisement -

    The 447 animals were penned in by fences meaning they could not escape the gunfire.

    Hunting in fenced enclosures is legal under Spanish law but campaigners have condemned the practice,‘according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.